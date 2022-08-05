Dear Heloise: Expanding on the graduation gift ideas — I fill a plastic shoebox with: pens, colored pencils, paper clips, rubber bands, scissors, a hole puncher, a sewing kit, a nail file, a stapler, erasers, a pencil sharpener, tape, glue, a screwdriver, index cards, dental floss, tweezers, a magnifying glass, Q-tips, playing cards, a laundry bag, a ruler, envelopes and a road map of the city they’re going to. I also throw in a roll of quarters for laundry and candy machines.
— Marty K., Riverside, Calif.
Marty, these are excellent ideas and a great gift to give a student in high school or college. When you’re away from home and funds are limited, it’s nice to have so many of these items on hand.