Dear Heloise: There is a relationship between temperature and taste. Heat generally enhances taste. Cold pizza and hot pizza don’t taste the same. If drinking beer for the intoxicating effect, it should be consumed ice cold. However, if it is consumed for taste, it should be at room temperature.
For ice cream, try this: Spoon ice cream into a cup and heat. Consume hot or warm as one might consume hot chocolate. You will be amazed at the improved taste.
— Dr. Robert P., via email
