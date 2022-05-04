Dear Heloise: Some people love soup only during chilly weather, but my family and I love it all year long. We are especially fond of your vegetable beef soup, which is why I’m writing to you. I’ve lost the recipe. Would you reprint that recipe for all of us soup lovers?
— June W., Raytown, Mo.
June, I, too, love soup all year long. Here is my Vegetable Beef Soup recipe for you and your two boys. You will need:
10 1/2 ounces unsalted chicken broth
1/2 cup water
2 cups frozen (or fresh) mixed vegetables for soup
16-ounce can tomatoes
1 cup beef, cooked and diced
1 teaspoon thyme leaves, crushed
Dash of pepper
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 bay leaf
2 ounces (about 1 1/4 cups) narrow-width noodles, uncooked
Heat broth and water. Add vegetables, meat and seasonings. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and boil gently, uncovered, for 15 minutes. Add noodles and cook until noodles are tender, about 10 minutes. Remove bay leaf before serving.
Remember, you can freeze soup and thaw it out in the microwave any time you feel like enjoying it.
— Heloise