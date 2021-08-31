Dear Readers: Grease fires can happen so fast and be so dangerous. It’s important to act ASAP to prevent one from spreading. Here are three ways to deal with it.
1. First, turn off the heat (if you can safely do so) and stand back. If you have a fire extinguisher in the kitchen, use it to do the job.
2. If there’s a big metal lid handy, place it over the flames to contain them.
3. Grab a box of baking soda and toss a handful or two of it only onto the base of the flames to smother them, but do not pour the baking soda on the top of the fire because it could make the flames spread.
If it flares up or appears to be spreading, call 911 immediately.
Baking soda has many versatile uses around the house, and it also can save you money. FYI: If your dog needs a quick freshening up, rub a bit of baking soda through its dry fur, let set and then brush out. Don’t use if your dog is on a sodium-restricted diet.
— Heloise
