Dear Heloise: I am an avid reader of your column, and wanted to share my idea with you that I have used for college-bound friends, since my son benefited from it when he went to college.
I call it a “get better box.” In it, it will have ibuprofen, aspirin, bug spray, antibiotic ointment, bandages, vitamins, cough drops, cold tablets, allergy relief pills, etc. This is always a huge hit with all of my friends as it has things that people do not think of when they are setting their child up in their dorms.
— Amy Loewe, Crown Point, Ind.