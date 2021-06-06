Dear Annie: I believe your answer to “Canine Cacophony” provided some practical advice about how to deal with noisy dogs next door. CC had problems enjoying his/her outdoor space because of the noise.
I’d like to provide another perspective. We have one quiet dog. Our next-door neighbor has three noisy pooches who seem to be outside a lot. My neighbors are the kindest people, and they have been there for us in times of emergency and in every neighborly way imaginable. We count ourselves fortunate to have these neighbors — dogs barking and all. Every relationship has its pluses and minuses, and I always say if you don’t want to hear crying babies or barking dogs, suburbia is not for you.
That being said, we did put up a privacy fence and let our neighbors know how much we’d miss our backyard chats (there’s always the front yard!). Our dog would definitely be in on the barking if he could see his neighbors, and the fence provides a measure of peace for all of us.
— Lucky in the Suburbs
Dear Lucky in the Suburbs: Good fences make for good neighbors. It sounds like you solved the problem. Your positivity and perspective regarding your neighbors are what makes for a happier life. If we focus on the cup half full, we tend to get more joy and happiness in our lives. Acknowledging your gratitude for your wonderful neighbors while setting the boundaries that make sense for your family sounds like the perfect solution.
Seeing the good in our literal neighbor or our metaphorical neighbor leads us to live a more peaceful life.
