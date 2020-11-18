Dear Heloise: Your mother had a recipe for potatoes that was out of this world! I believe it was called Peking Potatoes. Could you reprint the recipe? My son is coming home at Christmas, and I want to make this recipe for him.
— Lucinda W., Troy, Mich.
Lucinda, Heloise’s Peking (Double Baked) Potatoes is a favorite of my other readers, too. You’ll need:
Baking potatoes
Milk to moisten
Drop or two of yellow food coloring (optional)
A bit of margarine
Salt and ground black pepper to taste
Grated cheese, your choice
Grated raw onion
Optional ingredients for variety:
Garlic salt
Chopped chives
Green onions
Pimentos
Bake potatoes in the oven until done. Wearing oven mitts, cut each potato in half and scoop out the centers with a spoon (but leave the skins intact) and place the pulp in a mixing bowl. Mash the potatoes while still hot. Add just a little milk at a time to moisten, the yellow food coloring, margarine, and salt and pepper. Grate the cheese and raw onion using the coarsest holes of the grater. Add cheese and onions to the mashed potatoes and blend well with a fork.
DO NOT beat or use a mixer. Then gently fill each baked potato half-shell with the mixture. Don’t overstuff. Place in a baking dish and heat in the oven until thoroughly warmed.
After re-baking, a nice touch is to sprinkle Parmesan cheese (or your favorite cheese) over the top and let it melt. If you like to add extra items such as garlic powder or chives, do so.
Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.