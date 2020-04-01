Dear Annie: My son is in his 40s and throws temper tantrums! Any little thing can set him off. It’s so bad that his son asks him if he’s mad, fearing that something has set him off. He is going to marriage counseling and admits he has a temper, but nothing changes.
When he loses it, he becomes like a different person. His eyes glaze over, and he throws things. I’m concerned that it’s only a matter of time before someone gets hurt.
I’m wondering if there could be a chemical imbalance, or some other medical issues, that control his flying off the handle. His relationships are suffering. This has been a problem in his previous relationships, too. Is there anything I can do to help?
— Worried-Sick Parent
Dear Worried-Sick Parent: Calling them temper tantrums makes him sound like he is still a little boy. He is an adult. What you describe could be intermittent explosive disorder, which is characterized by sudden angry outbursts.
While marriage counseling is a good thing, it sounds like he also needs his own therapist who specializes in anger management. He could also attend anger management support groups. You sound like a wonderful parent. The best thing you can do is not baby him and encourage him to get professional help.
