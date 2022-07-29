Dear Heloise: My old tomcat was lethargic and seemed to be uncomfortable, so I did something very stupid. I gave him two baby aspirins in an effort to help him with his discomfort and ended up killing him. Since our vet lives across the street, I rushed him over to my vet’s home, hoping he could help my poor kitty. Sadly, he couldn’t be saved, and my sweet kitty died due to my mistake. My vet told me that you should never give a cat an aspirin. I know you care about animals, so I wanted to pass this along to others. Never give any medication to a pet without a vet’s approval. I’d still have my cat if it weren’t for my mistake.
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Firefighters battle 230-acre wildfire in Belton area
- Temple to offer free admission to two pools through Aug. 14; cooling stations available
- Belton woman charged with DWI with children in car
- Two Temple residents face charges after home burglary
- Man indicted for allegedly shooting landlord
- Authorities investigate Temple man’s death
- Temple man charged with sexual assault of a child
- Beyond the Bend: Retail, residential development planned near Leon River
- Sandra Ann Jimenez (Sandie), age 66, of Temple, died Monday, June 20, 2022
- Temple man indicted on 4 charges, including child pornography