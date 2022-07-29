Dear Heloise: My old tomcat was lethargic and seemed to be uncomfortable, so I did something very stupid. I gave him two baby aspirins in an effort to help him with his discomfort and ended up killing him. Since our vet lives across the street, I rushed him over to my vet’s home, hoping he could help my poor kitty. Sadly, he couldn’t be saved, and my sweet kitty died due to my mistake. My vet told me that you should never give a cat an aspirin. I know you care about animals, so I wanted to pass this along to others. Never give any medication to a pet without a vet’s approval. I’d still have my cat if it weren’t for my mistake.