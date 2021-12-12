Dear Readers: If you want to have a tangible, lasting memory of every Christmas or Thanksgiving family gathering, you can make a memorable tablecloth that everyone at the table can participate in creating. Here’s how:
1. Buy a plain tablecloth and several permanent markers or fabric paint pens.
2. First, place a table pad on the table to protect the surface of the table and then cover it with the tablecloth.
3. During the meal, let each person decorate the cloth with his or her name and a picture, drawing or poem. At the end of the meal, make certain you date it.
— Heloise
