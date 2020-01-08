Dear Annie: My sister-in-law hosted Thanksgiving for our large family one year, even accommodating out-of-town family members. After cooking and prepping and setting the table, she said that we could sit wherever we’d like. The kids had their own separate table. The meal was delicious, and we enjoyed each other’s company.
After everyone ate, my sister-in-law announced for all of us to reach under our chairs. Earlier that day, she had put sticky notes under each chair with a task written on the note. They included “clear the table,” “dry the dishes” and “box up leftovers” — you get the picture. One of them (hers) read, “play with the grandkids,” which we considered a well-deserved break for her after all that meal prep!
There was no arguing or pouting or trading of tasks. Everyone did his or her job, and the cleanup was very fast.
In a short time, we were all able to go for a walk and watch football without worrying about how the seemingly arduous task of clearing and cleaning was going to be shared.
Now, whenever I have a large sit-down dinner for ANY occasion that involves oblivious (read: lazy) family members, I implement my very wise sister-in-law’s idea.
— Everyone Chips In
