Dear Heloise: We have reached our 70s and have a small dog that usually, but not always, accompanies us on trips from home. We thought that we should keep info about our dog in our wallets, along with the usual contact information. If something should unexpectedly happen to us and we’re in need of emergency personnel, we have a note that explains that we have a dog at home alone. It has his name and what plans we have for him in case of our unfortunate demise. We’ve not only included his name, but also contact information should both of us be indisposed.
You never know when something bad might happen, and the pet doesn’t need to be an unfortunate victim, too! We read your column daily in the Kennebec Journal here in Augusta, Maine!
— Greg B., via email