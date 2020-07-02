Dear Heloise: With all the recent downtime, I’ve been making a point of doing the many things I’ve been meaning to do!
Deep cleaning the house is an obvious goal, but I deep cleaned my car and garage also!
Visiting people was off-limits for the most part, but I video called some of my close friends to check in on them.
Finally, researching those odds and ends subjects I come across that I’ve always meant to look up.
These past few months were the perfect time to do that. There are lots of things in life we don’t have control over, but my goal is to make the most of the things I can control.
— Edie in Pennsylvania
