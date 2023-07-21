Dear Annie: My mom has had several strokes and is now living with us. She has problems seeing out of one eye. No one else will step up to take care of her. Our arrangement was that she pays for extra things she wants — nails, haircuts, new clothes. And, oh, yeah, did I mention she smokes like crazy? Which her doctor has told her repeatedly to stop, as have we. They aren’t allowed in the house, so she sits on our front porch and it smells like a cigarette factory. She refuses to do anything around the house. Her bedroom and bathroom are a mess until I clean them on the weekend.