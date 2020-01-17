Dear Heloise: My husband ruins his neckties. He spills things on them and tries to clean them with water, which leaves water marks. Since men’s ties have become rather expensive in recent years, how do I salvage these ties?
— Jean in Minnesota
Jean, you may have to resort to professional dry cleaners to get his ties clean.
However, in between visits to the cleaners, if you iron his ties, be sure you iron on the back of them to avoid a “shiny” tie.
Always hang a tie by draping it over a padded hanger. Be sure your husband applies aftershave or cologne before putting on his tie. And never try to clean a tie using club soda. Both water and club soda will leave water marks, especially on silk ties.
— Heloise
