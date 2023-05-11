Dear Heloise: Hello! I just read the hint from Frankie about having trouble with the big bottles of laundry detergent and fabric softener. (She puts them in condiment squeeze bottles.) Something we started doing is ordering laundry sheets, which take up very little room and are super easy to use! And a big bonus is that there’s no more plastic waste!
