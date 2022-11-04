Dear Annie: My girlfriend starts arguments by bringing up my children’s deceased mother who passed away 13 years ago.
She thinks I’m still in love with her and always plays the comparison game between the two.
She also gets upset when I refer to my deceased partner’s daughter, who she had from a previous relationship, as my stepdaughter.
This really frustrates me when she makes these comments. It’s a very sensitive subject to me because my kids’ mother basically died in my arms while we were together, and it doesn’t help for this woman, who I have feelings for, to be digging up old memories after I’ve spent all of these years trying to heal. For someone who says she supposedly cares about me to also say some of the most hurtful things at the same time and not realize it really stings.
— Playing Romantic Referee
Dear Referee: I’m so sorry for the loss of your wife. The death of a spouse is a lifelong ache, and though you have healed in ways since her passing, it’s something that will always hold a tender place in your heart.
It’s very insensitive, and frankly immature, for your current girlfriend to make these sorts of comments about her.
In order to have a future together, you have to explain to your girlfriend how her constantly bringing up the past is impacting your present.
Of course you still love your wife — a fact you cannot change, nor can you change that she’s the mother of your children.
You can simultaneously love and grieve what you once had with your wife while wanting to pursue a new life with your girlfriend. But it doesn’t make it easy to do so if she continues trudging up painful memories and insulting the memory of the woman before her. I would suggest couples counseling before you make any long-term commitment to this woman.