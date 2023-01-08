Dear Heloise: I don’t have a “one tip fits all” for servers, so I decide on the spot. Food servers have always been known for making low wages and surviving just on tipping. If I get good service, I tip them good. With all the “Help Wanted” signs on doors and windows, and the few workers inside, I sometimes tip 20% or more to those willing to work. Many deserve it.
