Dear Heloise: I like to work with natural products and found that if I used 1 tablespoon of fresh lemon juice to a gallon of water and sit for about 30 minutes in the sun, my hair would lighten. My sister has auburn hair, and to increase the red highlights she will rinse her hair with apple-cider vinegar. It not only adds highlights to her hair, it cuts the soap and reduces dandruff by killing the bacteria on her scalp. You can also rinse with strong tea or rose hips to bring out the red.
