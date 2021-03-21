Dear Heloise: I like the little zippered bags that are approximately 2 inches by 3 inches. I keep a few in the small zippered compartment in my purse. When our children were little, they held a lost tooth until we could get it home for the tooth fairy. They also hold buttons that have come off, small eyeglass screws, earrings, etc.
Also, you’ve run several suggestions for soap slivers. My mother taught me to stick the small sliver to a new bar of soap when it’s wet. There’s no waste this way, and it works well.
— Rita, via email
