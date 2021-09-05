Garages can become an awfully cluttered jumble with way too much stuff that’s been dumped inside, and that can also be a danger to your family and vehicles. Take these steps to get it all under control.
1. Organize everything in containers by season — summer, winter, spring and fall — or organize by category — sports equipment, gardening, car repair and holiday decorations.
2. Install hanging racks, pegboards and shelves to organize and store larger items up and out of the way.
3. Keep garbage cans, lawn mowers and snow blowers in the same designated spots.
4. Use fluorescent spray paint to outline parking spaces for cars and bikes.
5. And remember, right stuff in the right place! Show family members where everything belongs. Never leave rakes or bikes on the floor, where people could trip on them.
— Heloise
Where to write: Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.