Dear Annie: Reading your column on grieving, I was reminded of a quote I read regarding a parent’s grief upon losing a child. Perhaps this would be helpful.
“A wife who loses a husband is called a widow. A husband who loses a wife is called a widower. A child who loses their parents is called an orphan. There is no word for a parent who loses a child. That’s how awful the loss is.”
This is to remind those who admonish, “Get over it, already.” They are not at all helpful!
— A Grieving Reader in NY
Dear Grieving Reader in NY: Thank you for sharing this beautiful quote. May it bring some comfort to others who have lost a child.
