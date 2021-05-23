Dear Readers: Your dog can hide signs of illness. He does this instinctively, just like he follows you into the bathroom to “protect” you while you’re vulnerable going potty. If he were to appear weak in the wild, he would be exposed and open to attack.
What should you look for if you suspect your pet is sick? Read on:
Refusing food.
Lethargy, no energy.
Vomiting, diarrhea.
Weight loss.
Wheezing, panting, runny nose and eyes.
Any behavior that is off or different.
Don’t wait if your pet is showing these symptoms. He needs help right away.
— Heloise
Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.