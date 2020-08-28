Dear Heloise: Please reprint your recipe for jewelry cleaner. I promise I will clip it out this time.
— Ruth in Nebraska
Ruth, while this jewelry cleaner is easy to make, it must never be used on jade, opal, pearls, turquoise, coral, malachite, amber, lapis lazuli or any other soft or porous stone.
1. Mix equal parts of plain ammonia and cool tap water and mix well.
2. Pour some of the cleaner into a bowl to soak the jewelry for about 10 minutes.
3. Remove from the cleaner and use a small toothbrush with soft bristles to get into crevices.
4. After a thorough cleaning, rinse well and dry.
— Heloise
Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.