Dear Readers: Spring can usher in snakebite season, and curious, wandering dogs can get bitten. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (www.aspca.org) advises:
A leashed dog is safer than an unleashed dog.
Don’t allow the dog to explore under rocks or in bushes.
Stay on the path most traveled, free of brush and long grasses.
Ask your veterinarian about the rattlesnake vaccine. Rattlesnakes are most common in the southwestern United States.
If your dog does get bitten, get it to the veterinarian as soon as possible. Snakebites can be fatal, but the good news is, survivability is high when treatment is quick.
— Heloise
