Dear Readers: Washing the car can be a fun family activity. Let’s do it safely, and water-wise:
The correct cleaner is critical. Use soap formulated for the car. Never use dish soap; its grease-cutting formula can strip the wax and dull the finish of the car.
If somebody drops the sponge, it’s out of the game. Tiny rocks and gravel picked up off the ground can scratch the car.
Don’t wash the car in direct sunlight. In the shade is best.
Rinse using a light spray, not a strong, powerful stream of water.
Dry the car with a soft microfiber towel.
— Heloise
Where to write: Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000; or email Heloise@Heloise.com.