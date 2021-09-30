Dear Heloise: Without any notice on the TV news or in the newspapers, the United States Postal Service once again increased the rate of first class postage from 55 cents to 58 cents per letter.
I am boycotting the continuous increase of first class postage by paying my bills online. My banker was very helpful and showed me how to pay my bills online electronically, and the bank will pay my bills from my account.
I am also sending greetings along with messages to family and friends exclusively by emails and free electronic greeting cards. Surprisingly, a bank recently offered me a one-time $5 statement credit to go paperless for all of my monthly bank statements and credit card invoices. I welcomed the offer and gladly accepted it.
I am also contacting other financial institutions, insurance companies and utility companies to offer the same. Not only will it save on postage, but also on the cost to print and recycle all of the paper. This will help our environment. Please encourage your readers to do the same by signing up to go paperless.
— Fred Fix, via email
Fred, this is certainly a trend today in our rapidly changing world.
— Heloise