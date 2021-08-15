Dear Annie: A few years ago, my son’s wife decided to divorce him because she didn’t love him anymore. We accepted that and showed our support for her despite her decision. Shortly thereafter, she was arrested for a heinous crime that I won’t elaborate. It impacted her children.
My son does not keep her parents from attending events that the kids are in because they are their grandparents. The issue that we are dealing with is: Her parents are ignoring their daughter’s crime and constantly talk about her to us. My son is now dating a wonderful woman, and she’s been a victim of these conversations as well.
Is there a polite way to tell them that we do not want to hear about their daughter as she awaits her trial, which has been delayed because of COVID-19?
— Former Daughter-in-Law’s Parents
Dear Parents: The polite thing to do is to say directly that you don’t feel comfortable talking at length about their daughter. Change the subject if they continue. You can also use body language and give them a cold shoulder. Remember you are giving them the gift of your time by listening to them, and that is something they should respect. If you feel uncomfortable, then walk away; just as their daughter walked away from her marriage to your son.
Where to write: Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.