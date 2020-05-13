Dear Heloise: I rinse and save a few cans from beans, etc. and use them to dispose of cooking oil and grease. Once the grease is in the can, I refrigerate it to congeal the grease, then put the can in the garbage.
If the grease or oil doesn’t congeal, I put several gently used paper towels (that I save in a container under the sink) in the can to absorb the grease and then dispose of it properly.
— Vonnie, via email
Vonnie, this is a great way to safely get rid of leftover grease and cut down on the mess. Thanks!
— Heloise
