Dear Heloise: Do you have any suggestions or recipes for an overabundance of cooked oatmeal cereal? Our church group makes breakfast every other month (pancakes, eggs, biscuits and gravy, fruit and oatmeal), and there is usually a pot of oatmeal left over. I hate to see this thrown out but have no ideas on how to transition this into something else. Please help.
— Vickie D., Burke, Va.
Vickie, yes, cooked oatmeal can be used in place of uncooked in most recipes for cookies, muffins, breads, etc. You’ll need to first mix the dry ingredients, then add the oatmeal with the eggs, oil or shortening. You might have to adjust the liquid ingredients to get the right consistency.
— Heloise
