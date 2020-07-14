Dear Heloise: Do you have any hints about how to save money on prescription medications?
— Helen in Ohio
Helen, I sure do. At your appointment, ask the doctor if your medication has a generic brand. Also ask about any alternatives, possibly homeopathic treatments, that might work for you.
Be sure to inquire about free samples. The pharmaceutical representatives usually leave samples when they visit the doctors.
Check out prescription drug price comparison websites and mobile apps. Finally, visit the drug manufacturer’s website — there may be coupons available.
— Heloise
