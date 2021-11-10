Dear Heloise: I don’t know how I do it, but every time I try to cook a new recipe, I manage to make a mess of it. I either overcook it or undercook the item. At a family get-together, everyone brought something they had made, and it’s always something outstanding. Not me. I cheated and bought a couple of pies from a local store and never told anyone.
What am I doing wrong in the kitchen that makes my cooking semi-revolting!?
— Jane Y., Henderson, Tenn.
Jane, most cooks have recipes they specialize in such as deviled eggs or maybe a moist chocolate cake. These are the ones they usually bring to gatherings. However, I have some time-honored hints my mother taught me that I’ll pass on to you:
First, always read the recipe through at least twice to make sure you didn’t miss anything. Don’t just skim through the directions.
Have you got all the correct ingredients? Make sure, and be certain you have enough of all the ingredients.
Use accurate measurements. A little too much or too little of something can ruin a recipe.
Take your time and don’t rush. Not all of us were born to be great cooks, but I’ll bet you’re better at cooking than you realize.
— Heloise
