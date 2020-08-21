Dear Readers: It seems scammers never rest. One of the fastest growing scams is the Social Security scam. You might get a call from some stranger who tells you that your account has been suspended. They will then give you a fake number to call so you can resolve this issue. Hang up immediately and don’t call any number they give you. They want to get as much information as they can so they will be able to steal your identity. This scam is growing, so be on the alert. If you have not received your Social Security check as usual, contact the Social Security Administration (www.ssa.gov) or call 1-800-772-1213 as soon as possible.
— Heloise
