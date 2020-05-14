Dear Heloise: How do I safely clean stuffed animals? I don’t want to spray them with harsh cleaners, and I’m afraid if I throw them in the washing machine they’ll fall apart.
— Joan in New Mexico
Joan, the safest, most gentle way to clean stuffed animals is to liberally sprinkle them with baking soda and let them sit for a few hours. Then brush through the “fur,” and you’ll be surprised at how much dirt and grime is removed and how much fresher they smell. You might have to repeat the sprinkling and brushing more than once for badly soiled toys. Baking soda can be used to clean many items around the home, and it’s safe, cheap and easy to use.
FYI: You can also clean plastic toys by mixing four tablespoons of baking soda with a quart of water. Wipe on the solution, then wipe off with a clean cloth.
— Heloise
Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.