Dear Readers: Winter’s dry air, low humidity and freezing temperatures can do a number on the skin. Do you adjust how you shower? You should. Frequent long, hot showers can dry out the skin, leaving it red, irritated and inflamed.
A five-to-seven-minute shower with warm (not hot) water is best, and many people find they are good to go showering every other day. Moisturizing body wash is better than harsh bar soap; the bar soap can remove necessary oils from the skin.
In addition, it’s better to shampoo less frequently. Skipping a day is OK. If your hair is slightly oily, reach for a dry shampoo. Shaving through the winter? Make sure skin is gently exfoliated and plied with a rich shaving cream.
Finally, gently pat the skin dry with a soft towel; don’t scour the skin harshly. Apply a creamy lotion that absorbs into the skin.
— Heloise
