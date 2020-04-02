Dear Readers: Today, April 2, is World Autism Awareness Day. Autism is a complex and multifaceted developmental condition.
There’s a lot to know about autism, and a lot that is not yet understood about it. For one, autistic people, as do others, use all of their senses: taste, touch, sight, hearing and smell. But autistic folks’ sensory fields can get overloaded. They may not be able to easily process sensations, and it can affect their capacity to communicate with other people.
World Autism Awareness Day affords an opportunity for groups to come together to raise awareness and share research and treatment plans to help people with autism. Check out www.AutismSpeaks.org for more information.
— Heloise
P.S. The idea that autism is caused by vaccines has been debunked. It tends to run in families, if Mom or Dad is older or if pregnancies are spaced too closely together.
