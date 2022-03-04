Dear Heloise: I have a job that requires me to travel at least three or four nights a week. If I’ve learned anything, it’s to travel light. I have some hints that might be of interest to your readers. Having traveled each week for over 20 years, I’ve learned a lot.
First, pick a color and build your wardrobe around it. Buy solid colors as your basic wardrobe and branch off with colors/patterns that complement your basic color.
Always travel with an extension cord, a small flashlight, a pair of lightweight slippers, three safety pins, a small tube of antibacterial ointment and about three or four Band-Aids. You’ll be surprised how often you need these things.
Bring a book to read and always arrive early at the airport. Book a morning flight if you can. Canceled flights are more likely to happen later in the day.
Always be polite to the airplane staff. They’ll remember you and sometimes upgrade you to first class if you’re nice to them. If you’re on a business trip, dress for business.
If you’re driving, stop when you’re tired and get a cup of coffee or pull over, get out and stretch or walk around. If it’s evening, stop only in well-lit areas.
— Poppy A., Fort Wayne, Ind.