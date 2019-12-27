Dear Heloise: I’ve been in the travel business for nearly 20 years, and I have a few hints for travelers:
1. If possible, stay away from local tap water in most foreign countries. Most experienced travelers do not drink tap water in other countries. It might be safe and it might not. Do you want to take the chance?
2. Learn a few local phrases, especially phrases of politeness. “Thank you” and “please” go a long way to create a friendship, cooperation and a nice impression of Americans in general.
3. If you’re in a country that favors modesty, dress accordingly.
4. Get all the shots you’ll need before you go.
— Abby in Florida
Where to write: Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000; or email Heloise@Heloise.com.