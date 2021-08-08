Dear Readers: Yes, it’s as hot as Hades, and you may look at your dog, in his fur coat, and feel for him. You might think, “Let’s shave you down.” But hold on. Only certain breeds of dogs should be shaved in the summer.
Many breeds have a double coat, and these dogs shed their undercoat to cool off. The topcoat protects them from sun, insects, pollen and dirt. Which breeds should never go near the clippers? Here’s a partial list: all terriers, German shepherds, huskies, golden retrievers, Labradors, King Charles spaniel, chows and Pomeranians. Brush these dogs gently but thoroughly. Talk to your veterinarian about which breeds of dogs can be shaved, and which should not.
— Heloise
Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and hints via email to Heloise@Heloise.com.