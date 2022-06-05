Dear Heloise: A recent column had the suggestion to freeze leftover tomato paste in a plastic bag for future use. For preportioned freezing, I scoop out leftover tomato paste by the tablespoon onto a plate or small cookie sheet that’s been lined with cling wrap, then put the lined plate/sheet in the freezer. After about an hour, you can use the same cling wrap to wrap around the frozen tomato paste balls and place them in a small freezer bag to be taken out as needed. This greatly extends the life of the can and makes for easy measurement when it’s time to cook. I’ve found these frozen balls melt within a minute or two while cooking, so no need to thaw them out before throwing them into the pot or pan!
— Marie S. in Ohio