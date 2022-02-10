Dear Heloise: With spring cleaning and quarantining encouraging organizing the home, there’s one area many haven’t thought about: How to preserve your most treasured memories for generations to come. From ticket stubs to letters, the items we care about will tell stories for the future and represent our personal history. The National WWI Museum and Memorial’s exhibit Why Keep That? explores the journey of a donated item to a museum, and the museum wants people to know how and what to keep when cleaning their homes so their keepsakes can continue telling stories in years to come.
The museum has shared six tips below for preserving your keepsakes at home to properly preserve history so your items can tell stories for the future.
1. Handle with clean hands. Wash and avoid lotion before handling objects.
2. Store objects where the temperature and humidity are stable — avoid attics and basements.
3. Store objects in a dark location.
4. Use acid-free storage materials.
5. Avoid the use of tape, staples and lamination.
6. Digitize what you can!
— Bruce Miller, via email
Bruce, this is excellent information to help us save and preserve important family history.
— Heloise
Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.