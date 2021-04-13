Dear Annie: I am writing because I have noticed lately that there are a lot of drivers on the road whose vehicle lights aren’t working. If you want to check your vehicle lights by yourself, here’s how:
Drive to a building that has plate glass windows and pull in with your headlights facing the windows. Check your headlights, high beams and directional signals. Then reverse your vehicle and back into the parking space so that your rear lights are facing the plate glass windows. Check your rear lights, brake lights, directional signals and reverse gear (white) lights by looking in your rearview mirror while you test them. This works even in daylight, since the reflections are easily seen in the plate glass.
Also, if the six-foot rule for social distancing is a bit confusing, remember that most commercial buildings have had their floor tile installed by the square foot.
Counting six of the tiles should equal six feet in most cases. If the tiles are smaller, say eight inches square, count nine tiles and you will be at a safe distance.
I hope these hints may help people, especially during lockdowns.
— Keeping the Roads Safe
Dear Keeping the Roads Safe: Thank you for your letter. You make some practical and helpful suggestions.
