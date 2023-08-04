Dear Heloise: When leaving your car to go shopping, put your keys somewhere on your body — in a pocket or on a wristband or lanyard. If your purse is stolen, at least you have a way to get in your car and drive home! A thief might get your personal information, but you can cancel all your credit cards (be sure to call all card companies to let them know about the theft). You will also need a new driver’s license, but at least they can’t get into your home or steal your car.
Most Popular
Articles
- New retail store opens in Belton
- Moonshadow mania: Thousands expected to visit Central Texas for total solar eclipse on April 8
- Temple imposes Stage 2 water restrictions
- Little River-Academy man accused of injuring grandmother
- Two Leopards drafted to play pro baseball
- Troy man charged after allegedly using fake $100 bills at Belton flea market
- Belton man indicted for evading arrest
- Fundraiser to benefit couple suffering from cancer
- Temple man indicted for allegedly assaulting pregnant woman
- Jo Ann Camp, age 83, of Temple died Tuesday, July 25, 2023