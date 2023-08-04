Dear Heloise: When leaving your car to go shopping, put your keys somewhere on your body — in a pocket or on a wristband or lanyard. If your purse is stolen, at least you have a way to get in your car and drive home! A thief might get your personal information, but you can cancel all your credit cards (be sure to call all card companies to let them know about the theft). You will also need a new driver’s license, but at least they can’t get into your home or steal your car.