Dear Heloise: I have always been cold-natured. One of the best inventions of the modern age has been the electric pad with an automatic shutoff. Unfortunately, I move a lot during the night, and the pad is often crumpled by morning.
Recently. it was particularly bunched up on the day I washed the sheets and put them back on the bed, so it occurred to me to place the heating pad under the bottom sheet, where it stays flat despite my movements. This has worked well now for several weeks.
— Kathleen Wilkowske, Montgomery, Ala.