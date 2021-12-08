Dear Heloise: I’m having a debate with my mother-in-law concerning blackstrap molasses and regular molasses. She says they are not the same thing, but I think they are the same thing. Which of us is correct?
— Hope W., Bellevue, Wash.
Hope, sorry, but your mother-in-law is correct. Molasses, which comes from the juice of sugar cane or sugar beets, is boiled down to remove the sugar crystals. It’s the number of times the juice is boiled that makes all the difference.
Light or regular molasses is produced after the second boiling. Blackstrap molasses is what comes from a third boiling, and it’s very bitter. You’ll usually see it used in baked beans or barbecue sauce.
— Heloise