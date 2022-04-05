Dear Annie: I am feeling so conflicted. My niece, “Melanie,” is getting married in June. Melanie is paying for her own wedding, with a little from her mom. She’s 31 now and was 5 when her parents (my brother and his wife) divorced.
Long story short, things are acrimonious between Melanie and her dad, and she’s decided not to invite him to the wedding. Her dad’s children from another marriage, her half-sister (who she hasn’t met yet) and half-brother, are not invited either. She says that it would be awkward for them to be there without their father, and they are not old enough to drive. Everyone else on our side of the family is invited.
I agree with her that my brother would not just drop his kids off and leave; he would make a scene. I get both sides, but hate that I am in between. My brother does not know he will not be invited. She just isn’t telling him. He asks me, “Did you get an invite?” Luckily, I have not yet, so I haven’t had to lie. Am I wrong that she has the right not to invite him, but she needs to call and tell him?
— In Between
Dear In Between: You’re not wrong, but that’s beside the point. Your niece is going to make her own decisions, and that’s the long and short of it. I know that you want to help, but often when we find ourselves trying to mediate disagreements between two loved ones, we end up playing a role in the drama ourselves. It’s time for you to bow out.