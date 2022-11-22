Dear Heloise: I read your column about gifts and wanted to share some ideas I’ve discovered. I will be 90 in November. I live independently, but no longer drive. While the suggestions so far were good, I’ve found that I don’t need many “things” anymore. I much prefer gift cards. The hair salon is a big one, but grocery and retail stores are also welcome.
Most Popular
Articles
- Versatile senior LeBlanc embracing final run with Belton Tigers
- Teen sentenced to 15 years for Belton fatal shooting
- H-E-B recalls ground beef believed to contain ‘foreign matter’
- Funeral set for Temple teenager killed in shooting
- Online fundraiser set for Salado teacher suffering from COVID-19 complications
- Sevean Fleming, age 16 of Temple, died November 6, 2022
- UPDATE: DPS releases the ID of a woman killed on I-14
- Case closed: No charges filed in death of Belton resident
- Temple Police investigate serious crash
- Rape leads to 7-year prison sentence for Killeen man