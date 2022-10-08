Dear Heloise: At 94, I was having a hard time cleaning around my commode in my small bathroom. So, I got my “grabber” and an old washcloth from my cleaning box that I had soaked in hot, soapy water. I found that it was the perfect size to get in and around the tight spaces. The suction cups on the end of the grabber did an excellent job of holding onto the cloth. When I finished cleaning, I just sterilized the grabber with hydrogen peroxide, and it was ready for the next job. My daughter found this was helpful for her, too.