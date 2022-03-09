Dear Heloise: Some years ago, I made your mother’s recipe of Salmonettes. They were delicious, as I recall, and my son, who never liked fish of any kind, raved about them. Would you reprint that recipe? He is coming in about a month and bringing his family to visit us here in Colorado.
— Theresa M., Colorado Springs, Colo.
Theresa, this was one of my favorites, too. Here it is. You’ll need:
14 ounces canned salmon or tuna
1/4 cup liquid from salmon or tuna
1 egg, lightly beaten
1/2 cup flour
1 heaping teaspoon baking powder
Pepper, optional
Oil for deep frying
Drain the salmon or tuna, reserving 1/4 cup of the liquid. Put salmon or tuna in a mixing bowl and break apart into small flakes using a fork. Add flour, a little at a time, slightly beaten egg, then pepper (no salt). Mix well but don’t overmix. Add the baking powder to the reserved liquid and beat well with a fork until foamy. Pour this into the fish and blend together. Do not overmix.
Using two teaspoons or small spoons, scoop out the mixture with one and then use the other to push the mixture off the teaspoon into a deep fryer, which is half full of hot oil. After they are browned (be sure to watch them, as it does not take long), drain on a paper towel and serve. note: You can’t make this mixture ahead and then cook. You must fry them immediately.