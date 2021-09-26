Dear Readers: If your cat is a bit chubby, that is not a good thing. Any extra fat that your cat has could cause aching joints, diabetes or liver problems. But how do you really know if your cat is fat? Try this. Can you feel your cat’s ribs or spine? If you cannot, your cat is most likely overweight. Take steps to help your kitty lose any extra weight.
Take your cat to your vet to discuss weight management for it. This will include increasing your cat’s activity while decreasing the amount of food and calories your cat is consuming. And this means fewer kitty treats!
So schedule lots more play or exercise time and start feeding smaller meals. With a concerted effort, and checking in with your vet to monitor progress, your cat will be healthier and live longer.
— Heloise
